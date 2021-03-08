Michael and Ty-Yon Rosario, brothers aged, 5 & 7, dead after trapped in Paulsboro NJ house fire. Electrical fire eyed as cause of house inferno.

Two young brothers have died hours apart after they were pulled from a raging house fire in New Jersey over the weekend according to reports.

Flames broke out early Saturday at the home in Paulsboro where Michael Rosario, 7, and Ty-Yon Rosario, 5, were being looked after by a family friend according to the nypost.

‘They were trapped upstairs on the second floor,’ the boy’s aunt, Tia Sheed told the tabloid.

Responding firefighters from a West Deptford Township department were met with ‘heavy fire conditions’ at 4 a.m. Saturday and found two children trapped inside the home, department officials said on Facebook.

A man inside the home managed to get his mother and an infant out of the house before being injured, WPVI reported.

Unable to overcome their injuries

Tisha Holloway told the station that her stepmother lives at the residence, where the woman was sleeping along with her son, grandchild and the two boys when the fire broke out.

‘My little brother didn’t know that the other two kids were there,’ Holloway told WPVI. ‘He just knew that his mom and his nephew were in there.’

Holloway said her brother helped his mother and a baby escape the home, but the blaze quickly engulfed the residence and made it too dangerous to save the two boys.

The young boys were eventually rescued after firefighters used ladders to reach the second floor.

They were rushed to a burn unit at Crozer Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition before being airlifted to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Sheed said.

But the boys, were unable to overcome their injuries, and died Sunday.

An online fundraiser set up to help offset funeral costs for the boys indicated that Michael and Ty-Yon had third-degree burns on 30 and 25 percent of their bodies, respectively.

Electric fire eyed as cause of house fire

‘Our babies were trapped in a fire … and did not survive,’ the fund drive stated in part.

Adding, ‘They were on life support with severe burns but nothing was able to bring them back. GOD bless all the NURSES and DOCTORS.’

Mayor Gary Stevenson said firefighters responded within five minutes.

‘The house is completely gutted,’ Stevenson told KYW-TV. ‘From what I can see, being a fire chief for many, many years in this town as well, it looks like it started in the living room, that’s where they’re working.’

The cause of the fire reportedly remains under investigation by prosecutors and a fire marshal.

But Sheed said it was an electrical fire that broke out in the living room and spread throughout the home early.

‘They loved to ride bikes and skate and swim and play video games,’ Sheed recalled, adding that Michael and Ty-Yon were cared for at the home roughly five times a month.

The online fundraiser describes the pair as ‘energetic, loving boys.’

‘They both had huge personalities and loved doing Tik Tok’s with their mom,’ the post stated. ‘They both enjoyed being with family and playing Fortnite. Michael and Ty-Yon were adored by their entire family.’