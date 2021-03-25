: About author bio at bottom of article.

Family dog kills Illinois 1 year old girl who got too close...

A’myrikal Hull Springfield, Illinois 1-year-old baby girl mauled to death by family dog after getting too close to the animal’s food bowl while it was eating.

Because sometimes nature and instinct can never entirely be domesticated ….

A 1-year-old Illinois girl was was mauled to death by the family dog after she got too close to its food bowl according to reports.

A’myrikal Hull was attacked by the female pocket bully — a pitbull and Patterdale terrier mix — when she went near it last week as the animal was eating in Springfield, the State Journal-Register reported.

‘The baby walked by the dog as she was eating and reached for her food,’ family friend Cory Painter told the media outlet.

The family dog bit her on the head, forcing her two uncles to pry the animal off her, WICS reported.

A week ago today, A’myrikal Hull’s family was celebrating her first birthday. Today, they’re planning the child’s funeral. A’myrikal was killed Thursday night after being bitten on the head by the family dog, moving too close to the food bowl while it was eating. @wics_abc20 pic.twitter.com/oQ9upQJSK1 — Jordan Elder (@JordanElderTV) March 20, 2021

Authorities continue to investigate

She was brought to Hospital Sisters Health System’s St. John’s Hospital, where she died from her injuries March 18, the outlets reported.

The dog, which had been with the family for about four years, has been taken into custody by animal control, the Journal-Register reported.

It remained unclear the whereabouts of the parents as the dog ate and how the unprotected child came to be so close to the animal during feeding time.

Meanwhile, the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and Springfield Police Department continue to investigate the girl’s death.

Funeral Services are set for Wednesday March 31, 2021 according to the child’s obituary.