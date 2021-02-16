: About author bio at bottom of article.

Troy and Dulsie Varney Turner Maine couple fatally stabbed by their tenant, Patrick Maher. No known motive.

A man renting a room from a Maine couple is alleged to have killed them in an unprovoked attack early Friday morning, according to reports.

Patrick Maher, 24, was charged with killing Troy Varney, 52, and his 48-year-old wife Dulsie Varney at their Turner residence, the Sun Journal reported, citing police.

Police sources said Maher fatally stabbed the couple ‘multiple’ times in an ambush attack.

One of the couple’s two daughters discovered her parents inside the home and called police.

In the days leading up to the couple’s murder, Dulsie started to fear Maher, a relative told the Journal. It was unclear why.

Much beloved couple

A relative of Maher’s said that he was depressed amid the pandemic and was exhibiting strange behavior in recent weeks. It remained unclear how long Maher had been renting from the Varneys and whether he was up to date on his rent payments.

The Varney’s were well-known in their community. Troy ran the family farm and his wife was a teacher.

‘These are the kind of people that give of themselves, getting involved in the community with events and fundraisers,’ neighbor Rob Hutter told the Sun Journal.

‘We, as a town, couldn’t ask for better neighbors.’

No known motive

‘It’s just unbelievable,’ Dulsie Varney’s cousin, Barbara Varney Beedy told CBS13. ‘Two people so well-loved, such hard-working people.’

Maine State Police Detectives charged Maher with two counts of murder.

He is being held in the Androscoggin County Jail without bail.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Police have yet to identify a motive as to wha led to the 24 year old renter slaying his landlords.

A GoFundMe has been started in the couple’s honor and to support their daughters.