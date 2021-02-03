St Paul triple homicide: TeKeith Svyone Jones shoots dead D’Zondria Wallace & kids after Minnesota mom breaks up with boyfriend. Dying 11 year old son id’s man to cops.

An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot no less than five times identified the man who allegedly gunned down his family — hours before fatally succumbing to his injuries, according to a report.

TeKeith Svyone Jones, 26, allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, D’Zondria Wallace, 30, and her two children, Ja’Corbie, 11, and La’Porsha, 14, inside their St. Paul home Saturday, The Star Tribune reported.

Investigators responded to the Jessie Street home around 3 p.m. when a relative reported walking inside and finding ‘blood everywhere’.

La’Porsha, discovered on the floor, was shot 10 times, according to cops. Her mother appeared to have been shot twice.

Ja’Corbie was the only one still alive, the Tribune reported. When asked who shot the family, the boy replied, ‘Keith’.

Abusive boyfriend

He later died in emergency surgery at Regions Hospital.

‘I know that Ja’Corbie fought to stay alive to say it was his mom’s boyfriend,’ cousin Jeanette Whitehall told the Tribune. ‘Now Coby can rest.’

During a police interview, Tekeith Jones claimed he was trying to ‘save’ his family, according to the Tribune.

‘Hell, yeah, I saved them — they can go up and be holy,’ Jones reportedly said, adding that he kissed the children and their mom.

Relatives say Wallace was two months pregnant with Jones’ baby, but the charges do not mention the alleged pregnancy, according to the report.

Of note, cops turned up an hour prior to the shooting to conduct a welfare check only for the mother to re-assure police everything was all-right.

A neighbor’s security camera caught Jones peeking through the window of Wallace’s apartment Saturday afternoon, about 30 minutes before the bodies were discovered. He was seen entering the house shortly before running outside to a Jeep Compass with damage to the front bumper and no license plate.

Estranged boyfriend had become increasingly violent

Wallace told her mother she ended her relationship with Jones several weeks ago, but he was becoming increasingly violent.

A nephew informed authorities that despite the breakup, Jones continued to show up at the home and carried a semiautomatic handgun.

Court records revealed Jones serving more than six years in a Texas prison for a 2012 aggravated robbery conviction. He was released in August 2019 and moved to Minnesota sometime after that. No permanent address was on file.

Jones was charged Tuesday in Ramsey District Court with three counts of second-degree murder, according to the Tribune. He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail.

‘My heart sinks to know that a mother and her two children were taken from us in such a senseless and violent way,’ Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. ‘We will do everything in our power to bring justice to the victims and our community in this case.’