Molly Beckman Texas Tech student stabbed to death at Lubbock apartment. Woman’s ex boyfriend found dead hours later. Domestic related homicide suspected.

A 23-year-old Texas Tech Health Sciences Center student was found stabbed to death in her Lubbock apartment, while the body of the woman’s ex-boyfriend was found hours later according to reports.

Molly Beckman of Midlothian was found dead after officers responded to a request for a welfare check at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ashton Pointe Apartments in Lubbock.

She had been stabbed repeatedly, police said.

Colton Totzke, 23, described as the murdered woman’s ex-boyfriend, was found dead the following day in neighboring Crosby County according to Texas Rangers.

Police declined to released details about the man’s death, including the manner and cause of death.

Was he stalking her?

According to multiple reports, Totzke is the primary suspect in Beckman’s murder, which police believe was a domestic-related homicide.

KCBD reported a possible stalking incident at the school’s campus days earlier, on the night of January 30. Texas Tech Police sources reportedly told the news station that a female student said a male had approached her as she was walking from Talkington Residence Hall. The male allegedly followed the woman to her car, and they both left in separate vehicles. The alleged stalking victim is not identified, and the report does not indicate whether she knew the male who approached her.

It remained unclear if the report of a stalker was connected to Wednesday night’s murder or the suspect’s death.

Counseling was available for students, faculty and staff, the health sciences center said in a statement.

‘The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of TTUHSC student Molly Beckman at her off-campus residence. Our community mourns her tragic loss,’ the statement read.

‘We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our campus community.’

‘During this time, please respect her family’s privacy and grief as well as those in our university family. In the days ahead, we hope her family and friends will find some comfort in knowing their loss is shared by our School of Health Professions and university.’