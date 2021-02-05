Kaylah Blackmon & Michael Beasley Wichita Kansas teen mystery deaths. How did a boyfriend and girlfriend come to be found dead 3 days apart?

How did they end up dead? A Kansas teen was found dead inside her car on Thursday outside of an apartment complex — three days after her boyfriend’s body was found next to an abandoned church.

Kaylah Blackmon, 18, had been missing since Sunday, when she left her Wichita home, telling her parents at the time she would be back shortly, family members told the Wichita Eagle.

The discovery of the teen follows police alerting the public on Tuesday that the teen girl could be in danger and needing to find her Ford Escape after her 17-year-old boyfriend Michael Beasley was found dead in the 1000 block of North Ash on Monday.

Of note, the boyfriend was found dead in a grassy area outside a church after a reported shooting. Police revealed Beasley had been shot to death. How the teen boy came to be shot and by whom wasn’t immediately clear.

The investigation into the teen boy’s shooting has been categorized by police as a criminal homicide investigation.

‘I will forever have a hole in my heart,’ Blackmon’s mother, Angelia Stephen, told the Wichita Eagle, ‘but will tell lots of stories to keep her memory alive so her baby sister will know who she was.’

Offered an aunt of the teen girl, ‘She was just a typical, funny kid growing up,’ adding, ‘Cracking jokes, spending time with family.’

In 2020, Blackmon earned her high school diploma from Kansas Connections Academy a semester early and was trying to find her way in life, the family said. She had been working as a paraprofessional at Wichita Friends School and planned to go to beauty school, they said.

Police said they are conducting a homicide investigation, though they have not revealed the circumstances of how either teen died.

No known motives for the teens deaths was immediately known and the likelihood that their deaths were connected and possibly perpetrated by the same individual(s).

If anyone has any additional information, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.