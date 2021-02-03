: About author bio at bottom of article.

Experienced climber plunges 95ft to his death in Death Valley rockslide

Justin Ibershoff Los Angeles climber plunges 95ft to his death descending Deimos Canyon in California’s Death Valley. Experienced climber remembered.

Drawn by the allure of the deadly thrill. An experienced climber plunged to his death in California during a rockslide while descending a canyon, authorities said.

Justin Ibershoff, 38, of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday in Death Valley, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

Ibershoff and six friends — described as being ‘very experienced” canyoneers — were descending Deimos Canyon when he stepped on a rock that moved, prompting a rockslide, authorities said.

The climber was swept past two pals and over a 95-foot-tall dry fall, officials said.

Rescuers managed to reach Ibershoff a few hours later, but he was dead, authorities said.

Accomplished rock climber remembered

His body was pulled from the canyon the next day by an Inyo County search-and-rescue team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, officials said.

‘Conditions in that area of the canyon remain unstable and canyoneers are advised to avoid the upper section of Deimos Canyon,’ officials said.

Ibershoff was described by loved ones as a ‘very experienced’ canyoneer and longtime member of the Rim of the World Climbing Club (ROWCC).

The amateur climbing club paid tribute to Ibershoff in a Facebook post on Monday.

‘Justin has been an active member for many years and made many friendships during that time,’ the statement read.

‘Justin is not only an accomplished rock climber, but a lover of the outdoors and nature.

‘He was an active mountaineer, canyoneer, peak bagger, split boarder, and spent much time romping around the Eastern Sierra.’