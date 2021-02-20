Adriana Oray Joliet Illinois mother and self employed massage therapist charged w/ child endangerment after leaving two young sons, ages, 3- and 7 to service an out of state client.

An Illinois mother who works as a massage therapist has been charged with child endangerment after leaving her two young sons home alone while driving out of state to service a client according to reports.

Adriana Oray, 27, of Joliet, was booked Wednesday with endangering the health or life of a child after police said she left her 3- and 7-year-old sons by themselves so she could make an appointment with a client in Indiana, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Officers went to the mother’s residence Wednesday for a welfare check after the 7-year-old told a teacher during a remote learning session that he was unsupervised and there were no adults at home according to the Illinois Department of Children Family Services.

Upon arriving at Oray’s apartment, police contacted the mother who told cops she was a self-employed massage therapist and was on her way home. Some 45 minutes later, Orlay was taken into custody without incident before being released on her own recognizance, according to CBS Chicago.

Read a passage from Oray’s Linkdln profile: ‘I have a passion for the beauty and healthcare industry. I am dual licensed, obtaining my massage therapy license in 2015 and my cosmetology license the following year. My goal is to excel in both fields, while creating and obtaining a steady clientele, educating them on the importance of maintaining good health and personal care.’

But where was dad?

Dwayne English told the Tribune police reports indicated no evidence of child abuse or neglect was found inside the apartment.

‘The one officer reported that the home was clean, the kids were in good spirits and nothing seemed out of place,’ English said.

Oray’s sons have since been taken into protective custody by state child welfare officials, police said.

The whereabouts of the boys’ father was not immediately known.