McKinney Texas woman beaten to death by 15 year teen son at family home. Assault captured on home surveillance camera. No known motive.

A 15-year-old Texas boy has been accused of beating his 50 year old mother to death at the family home according to reports.

McKinney police say they were called to the family residence at the 700 block of Donelson Dr., circa 1 a.m. by the boy’s father where they found the mother, Stacy Ellen Barney, dead.

The teen, who has not been identified, had fled the home and was found in the area by responding officers. He has been charged with murder NBCDFW reports.

Police said the home’s surveillance camera captured the boy beating his mother.

‘Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,’ McKinney police said in a statement.

McKinney Police: 15yo male charged with murder for killing his mother,50yo Stacy Ellen Barney. Ofc, say the teen beat his mother to death & it was captured on the family’s home surveillance camera. Police say the teen’s father called police for help. https://t.co/eQlYKGYVf5 — Sophia Beausoleil (@SophiaNBC5) January 3, 2021

Police have not provided any further details about the incident, including what led to the beating. Because he is a juvenile the boy’s name will not be released.

The boy has since been charged with murder dallasnews reports.