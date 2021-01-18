Marjorie Taylor Greene Twitter account temporarily locked after Georgia Republican Congresswoman makes controversial tweets. A matter of free speech or reigning in a troll?

QAnon-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from her Twitter account for 12 hours after posting a series of tweets which urged her followers to mobilize along with ongoing unfounded claims that the Georgia elections were rigged.

The newly elected Republican congresswoman for Georgia condemned the social media platform for locking her out of her account ‘without an explanation’, describing the company’s ‘attack to chill free speech in America’ after the social media outlet banned President Donald Trump from the platform last week.

Twitter in a statement, responded saying Greene was suspended for ‘multiple violations’ of its civic integrity policy, while declining to point out which specific tweets she got in trouble for.

According to ProPublica, Greene tweeted, then deleted, a message that said: ‘I encourage all Americans, not just the 75 million people who voted for President Trump, to mobilize and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties.’

Offered Green in a statement shared by her staff Sunday: ‘Just days after the Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives, Twitter has decided to suspend my personal account without explanation.’

NEW: Twitter suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene @mtgreenee for 12 hours after she spent the morning tweeting lies and misinformation about the election. #gapol https://t.co/416wASxxDr pic.twitter.com/eJXVSHiXZ7 — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) January 17, 2021

Tweeting unfounded claims which led to Capitol riots

But there’s more.

In her last few posts on Twitter, Green appeared to be harassing a Georgia election official after she reposted debunked and unfounded claims alleging voter fraud in the Georgia election to her 265,000 followers.

Twitter had flagged her posts with a warning about election misinformation.

On Twitter, Sunday morning she alleged Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voter system implementation manager, allowed election fraud to take place and claimed that some Dominion voting machines were corrupted.

‘The 1/5 disaster in Georgia lays solely in the hands of state leadership who failed voters in our state. @GASecofState and @GabrielSterling were begged by Republicans to fix our elections. They did nothing. They are to blame,’ she tweeted.

In another she alleged vote counting machines were compromised.

‘Morons like you are responsible for losing GA’s 2 Republican Senate seats. You ran a Nov 3rd election that was stolen bc you idiots at the SOS mailed out millions of absentee ballots to any one and everyone while GA was an open state. Then you counted ballots on Dominion,’ she tweeted.

Americans rights stripped away or just one troll being reigned in?

In one tweet early Sunday she wrote: ‘End Abortion In America!’

Twitter’s temporary suspension of Greene comes as the social media outlet purged 70,000 Twitter accounts linked to QAnon conspiracy theorists.

A report via USA Today describes, ‘Greene as a firebrand conspiracy theorist who has claimed the United States is experiencing an “Islamic invasion into our government offices,” that the Pentagon was not actually attacked on 9/11, that Black people are “slaves to the Democratic Party” and that billionaire Jewish philanthropist George Soros is a Nazi.’

Of note, Greene has also expressed support for the baseless and wide-ranging QAnon conspiracy theory.

In the Sunday statement Greene’s staff shared, she slammed the ‘monopolistic stranglehold’ big tech companies have.

‘If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of “inciting violence” simply for having a conservative view,’ she said.

‘Americans rights are being stripped away and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them. And with Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard,’ the statement added.