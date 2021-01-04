: About author bio at bottom of article.

Lakeyria Doughty: Wheelie Queen star of Charm City Kings film charged with murdering Baltimore partner Tiffany Wilson on New Year’s Day

Life mirroring art? A renowned Baltimore dirt bike rider and the star of HBO’s dirt bike culture movie ‘Charm City Kings,’ has been charged with murder in Baltimore’s first homicide of 2021 according to a report.

Lakeyria Doughty, 26, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, misdemeanor and felony assault and possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to injure in the stabbing death of her partner, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson on Friday, according to the Baltimore Sun.

‘It was a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail,’ police spokesman Donny Moses told the media outlet.

Doughty — who starred in the coming of age about dirt bike gangs — called 911 around 4:15 a.m. Friday. Responding police found Wilson with stab wounds to the chest. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doughty was taken into custody as a witness and potential suspect and then arrested after questioning.

Known as ‘Wheelie Queen’ for her tricks, Doughty has amassed more than 56,000 followers on Instagram as part of the male-dominated dirt bike culture in Baltimore.

The renowned Baltimore dirt bike rider appeared in HBO’s ‘Charm City Kings’ released in October, an adaptation of Lotfy Nathan’s documentary ’12 O’Clock Boys’ starring Meek Mill and Jahi Di’Allo Winston.

Noted a previous Roger Ebert review of the HBO film: It almost ticks off all boxes for coming-of-age stories: a dead brother, a single mother, a new romantic interest, friends to leave behind/challenge, and even competing mentors from alternate sides of the track in a structure that almost directly recalls A Bronx Tale.

Doughty was photographed in January 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival.

The weekend murder was the first homicide of 2021 in Baltimore, a city known for its high crime rate.