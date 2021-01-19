Harry Brant dead: Peter Brant, Stephanie Seymour troubled son, 24, dies from accidental prescription drug overdose, days before set to re enter drug rehab.

Was it just inevitable? The ‘troubled’ son of polo-playing billionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour — Harry Brant, has died of an accidental drug overdose, his family said on Monday. He was 24.

The fashionista/socialite was found dead on Sunday, just days before he was set to enter rehab, his parents said in a statement provided to nypost.

‘It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication,’ read the statement from Stephanie and Peter Brant.

“Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab.

“We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy.”

Stephanie Seymour’s son Harry Brant dies at age 24 of accidental drug overdose https://t.co/TL0uhQr82a — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 19, 2021

Harry Brant’s drug overdose death followed the 24 year old’s long battle with addiction The New York Times reported.

Harry and his brother — were known fixtures at New York City’s hottest parties and front-row attendees of top international fashion shows.

‘Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line,’ his family said.

‘He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.’

Growing up in their privileged world, Harry would walk through the family’s mansion on its 300-acre estate in Greenwich, Ct., complete with dozens of ponies, a polo field — and 41-foot sculpture by Jeff Koons in the front yard — and get quizzed by his dad on the names of the artists whose priceless works adorned the walls, Harper’s Bazaar magazine wrote in a profile of the family in 2014.

The brothers’ father Peter Sr. is the Queens-born owner of newsprint manufacturer White Birch Paper and Brant Publications, Inc., whose holdings include the Andy Warhol-founded Interview magazine.

The boys’ supermodel mother Seymour was one of lingerie company Victoria’s Secret’s most famous — Angels.

Surrounded by issues with the law and family controversy

The couple’s sons worked for various modeling agencies — as well as created a unisex makeup line for MAC Cosmetics.

Still, the siblings — and their parents — have been no strangers to controversy over the years.

Harry Brant was busted in 2016 on larceny and drug raps for allegedly skipping out on a $27.85 cab fare and getting caught ‘with a white substance’ that later tested positive as cocaine.

That same year, his brother Peter was charged with assault after allegedly getting into a boozy brawl with a Port Authority cop at JFK Airport. Peter Brant Jr was also busted for skipping out on a $2000 dinner bill at famed Nobu’s Tribeca restaurant.

In 2009, Peter Brant Sr. accused Seymour of being an ‘unfit mother’ in divorce filings, alleging she popped pills and abused alcohol. The pair have since reconciled.

In 2014, Seymour was charged with DUI after reversing her Range Rover on a highway ramp and hitting a road sign.

Her husband also once did 84 days behind bars for tax evasion.