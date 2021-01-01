Frontier airlines Maga hat wearing women refusing to wear face masks force entire plane to deboard. Women permanently banned. Identities not known.

Who are they? A woman yelled the n-word at passengers who were forced to de-board a plane after she and her friend refused to wear face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In video shared on TikTok by Alex Barkley, the women were on a Frontier Airlines flight from Seattle to Denver last month.

The pilot is heard over the intercom saying that, because the ladies had refused to leave the aircraft, everyone would be forced to deplane.

As passengers exit the plane, one of the two women wearing the red MAGA hat can be heard saying; ‘Have a good day, n****r.’

Seattle police finally arrive to lead the the two women away as fellow passengers clap and applaud their ouster.

Trump supporters use the n-word after refusing to wear masks on a plane pic.twitter.com/VwBCnclOcW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 31, 2020

The video, which was recorded several rows behind the women, show them arguing with other passengers while their masks hang below their chins.

‘Ladies and gentleman, I’m sorry. I got to take this a step further,’ the pilot announces over the intercom.

Meanwhile, a few passengers can be heard yelling at the women to get off the plane.

The pilot continues: ‘The two passengers who we need to remove from the airplane are refusing to do that. We can resolve this easily but at this point I have to ask everyone to leave the airplane.’

Upon this news, the other passengers groan and sigh.

‘Take your IDs and your boarding passes,’ the pilot says.

‘You can leave your personal belongings if you’re gonna reboard. Please do not get involved in the altercation or you will not reboard.’

As the passengers are forced to exit the plane, the women remain in their seats, flashing smiles and even the peace sign.

‘Have a good day, n****r,’ the woman in the red hat can be told telling one person.

After all the passengers, deboarded, Seattle police officers arrived to escort the ladies off the plane and away from the gate to applause and cheers.

Barkley, who uploaded the video, said that he was told the women were banned from the airline.

‘The pilot told me they both are being added to the do not fly list. [T]hey have to take a bus instead now,’ he wrote.

According to Frontier airline’s website, the carrier requires customers to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth throughout the flight and at ticket counters and gate areas.

Social media responds

‘This level of protection is important for everyone’s well-being and if you don’t wear an approved face covering, you may lose future travel privileges on Frontier,’ a statement on the website reads.

The incident which failed to go down well with social media has since elicited a variety of reactions (see above), including this one from, @IamNotSamSmith who posted: ‘Anti-maskers are literally the reason we’ve had so much trouble with this virus. Their selfishness and ignorance has killed hundreds of thousands of people, that did not need to die.’

‘Moreover, who really has this much time to waste? Imagine paying for a plane ticket only to hold up the flight, hold up your own schedule, then be racist. Then imagine doing all of this, ideology or not, over a mask.’