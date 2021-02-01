Fox River Mall shooting Appleton Wisconsin, Grand Chute leaves one dead, one injured as police search scene. Dezman V. Ellis teen suspect wanted.

A 19 year old teen boy has died and another person suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a shooting at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

The suspect, since identified as Dezman V. Ellis, 17, is believed to have left the scene before law enforcement arrived, Grand Chute Police Public Information Officer Travis Waas said during a press briefing Sunday. Come Monday, he remained at large and was ‘believed to be armed and dangerous’.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mall in the suburb of Appleton, around 3:30 p.m. local time to calls of shots fired inside one of the mall’s main corridors, CNN reported.

The deceased was identified as Jovanni J. Frausto, 19. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.

The shooting is believed to be a ‘targeted incident,’ authorities said.

The Grand Chute Police Department is looking for Dezman V. Ellis for his involvement in Sunday’s shooting at the Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wisconsin. If you have any information, they’re asking you to contact the police department at 920-832-1575. pic.twitter.com/dkZLysFZDT — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) February 1, 2021

#BREAKING At the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, very active situation right now. Dozens of law enforcement on scene right now. Be sure to tune into @NBC26 till the end of the newscast as I’ll have another live report coming up shortly. Police advise staying away from the area! pic.twitter.com/Agv2gkLo9p — Valerie Mia Juarez (@ValerieJuarezTV) January 31, 2021

Second mall shooting in Wisconsin in 2-3 months

‘People just started running,’ witness Haylie Mirr told AP. ‘We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.’

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Law enforcement agents were in the process of completing their secondary search of the mall to locate and escort patrons who sheltered during the incident.

Dezman Ellis was last seen riding in a blue 2012 Dodge Avenger with the Wisconsin license plate AHP7939.

No known motive for the shooting was made public.

Sunday’s ‘incident’ was the second recent mall shooting in Wisconsin. In November, eight people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a mall in Wauwatosa, in suburban Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.

Grand Chute is a town of about 22,000 on the outskirts of Appleton, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.