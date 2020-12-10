Union City Dunkin Donuts stabbing: Customer angry his favorite donut wasn’t available stabs teen worker. Perpetrator remains at large.

A 17 year old teen worker at a Dunkin’ Donuts in suburban Atlanta was stabbed by a customer over the weekend after the outlet sold out of a particular donut flavor.

The incident, which was partially captured on video (see below), occurred Saturday around 6 p.m. at a Union City store location, about 20 miles southwest of Atlanta, according to police.

The perpetrator allegedly was upset he ‘due to him not being able to get what he wanted,’ left the drive-thru and came into the restaurant minutes later to confront the staff, according to macon.com.

‘They both engaged in a physical dispute between each other and once that happened, then he (the suspect) of course pulled out a knife,’ Union City police officer Jerome Turner told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The department released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying him. Cameras did not capture the man’s license plate number while the car was in the drive-thru.

Suspect remains un-identified and at large

‘We just don’t want him showing up at another Dunkin’ Donuts or any other business or anywhere in public and having the temper where he can make this kind of an assault,’ Turner added.

The teen worker was found by responding officers with a stab wound on her left arm, but declined to go to the hospital. She’s expected to recover.

Police said the suspect left one of his sneakers at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Union City police at mwest@unioncityga.org or 770-515-7839.