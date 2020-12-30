Rebecca Grossman LA socialite charged in Westlake Village speeding murder & vehicular manslaughter of two young boys, Mark & Jacob Iskander.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman has been charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter for allegedly plowing her Mercedes-Benz into two young boys in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Grossman, 57, of Hidden Hills, was arrested Sept. 29 after police said she struck and killed Mark Iskander, 11, and his 9-year-old brother, Jacob, as they crossed the street with their family in LA’s Westlake Village.

Grossman, the former publisher of Westlake Magazine and wife of prominent plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, was booked with the felony charges, KTLA-TV reported Wednesday.

Grossman is charged with two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence according to the media outlet.

Grossman — a former co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation — also faces one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

Drove quarter of a mile before pulling over

Authorities said at the time of the incident that speeding and alcohol were both factors.

The boys were crossing a three-way intersection with six family members, including their parents, at the time of the fatal incident.

Cops said the boys’ mother tried to pull the children back, including a toddler in a stroller, but was unable to save her two young sons.

Investigators said one of the brothers was carried 100ft on the hood of the car before Grossman braked, at which point the boy fell off the car as she ran over him again while fleeing the scene.

Mark Iskander died at the scene and his brother at a nearby hospital, police said.

Grossman drove for about a quarter-mile before eventually pulling over.

The socialite was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. If convicted, Grossman faces up to 34 years to life in state prison, if convicted.