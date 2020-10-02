: About author bio at bottom of article.

Socialite publisher arrested in Westlake Village DUI crash that killed two boys

Rebecca Grossman socialite arrested in DUI crash that killed Mark and Jacob Iskander two young boys. Speed and alcohol cited as contributing factors.

A socialite magazine publisher has been arrested for allegedly killing two young brothers in a DUI hit-and-run while driving her Mercedes in California.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, who is a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and the former publisher of society journal, Westlake Magazine was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and DUI after smashing her speeding car into brothers, Mark and Jacob Iskander, in Westlake Village, on Tuesday, police said.

Mark, 11, died at the scene while his nine-year-old brother, Jacob, died in hospital a few hours later.

Grossman was released after posting $2 million bail on Thursday- CBS Los Angeles reports.

The young boys were ‘walking with their family’ at the time of the ‘incident’, according to Capt Salvador Becerra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Street racing may have been involved

‘It is a very tragic situation. The mother and father were able to pull the other two children back in time, and the vehicle struck the two other children,’ Becerra said.

Investigators said one boy was carried 100ft on the hood of the car before the allegedly drunk driver braked, at which point the boy fell off the car as Grossman ran over him again while fleeing the scene.

Investigators said street racing may have been involved while stating Grossman was not cooperating with detectives.

Police said the crash took place at 7.10pm at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive.

Six family members were crossing the three-way intersection on a marked crosswalk on the road with no stoplight.

The children’s parents Karim and Nancy Iskander heard the speeding Mercedes and reached out to protect their children.

They were only able to grab their other two children, Zackary & Violet. Mark and Jacob were too far away and were hit by the car, police said.

A community in disbelief & mourning

One of the boys was carried for more than 100ft down the road on the hood of her car before she hit the brakes, according to KABC.

The boy then rolled on to the street and Grossman ran him over while leaving the scene before pulling over a mile and a half away, detectives said.

Mark and Jacob were both members of the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church where they served as deacons.

‘Our beloved angels/deacons Mark & Jacob Iskander departed to our heavenly father our Lord Jesus Christ after being hit by a car last night,’ the church wrote.

Members of the church said the family is asking for prayers and privacy at this time.

Mourners were seen on Wednesday dropping off flowers and toys near the crosswalk close to the crash site.

Rebecca Grossman killed 2 children last night in Westlake Village, CA, after drinking and driving. She is not co-operating with the sheriffs. She is a millionaire and is co-founder of Grossman Imaging. And she could not be bothered to get an Uber. pic.twitter.com/WK5TT6RzQn — Pass the #VanessaGuillen Bill (@elidet) September 30, 2020

Posted, Sen Henry Stern on Facebook: ‘This is a devastating loss for our community. Two young boys with an entire lifetime ahead of them. Pray for the Iskander family tonight and hold your loved ones close.’

Grossman is part of the prominent Grossman family and along with her husband Peter, founded the Grossman Burn Foundation.

She is also the former publisher of Westlake Magazine.

Grossman was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI and her bail was set at $2million.

Officials are also investigating whether she left the scene of the horrific crash. Authorities said they do have surveillance footage of the incident, but won’t be releasing it at this time.

A photo shared by police shows the front end of the silver Mercedes with a massive dent.

Grossman’s father-in-law, A. Richard Grossman, was the founder of the burn center in West Hills.

He began treating burn patients in 1969 and it is now one of the largest burn centers in the world.

Grossman is due back in court on Oct. 21.