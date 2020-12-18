Mercedes Tremblay Manchester New Hampshire woman and toddler son, Mason Tremblay found dead. Mom found w/ single bullet to head. Cause & manner of mother & son’s death remains mystery as authorities investigate.

New Hampshire police are investigating the deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old son who were found deceased in their Manchester apartment.

Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and her 2-year-old Mason Tremblay were discovered dead at the apartment on Monday afternoon. Cops described the woman incurring a single gunshot to the head, as investigators had yet to determined her manner of death. Also not immediately clear is how the toddler boy died NECN reported.

Murder suicide?

The manner of death is generally classified as a homicide, suicide, or accidental and has not been determined and is pending further investigation according to the NH Attorney General’s Office.

Assistant Attorney General Erin Fitzgerald said authorities are actively investigating the deaths and are awaiting the results of autopsies.

‘It is not uncommon that sometimes further investigation from both the police department and from the medical examiner’s officer is necessary to accurately determine the cause and manner of death, and this just happens to be one of those cases,’ Fitzgerald told media.

Friends have organized a GoFundme campaign to help raise funeral costs for the family.

Anyone who has been in contact with Mercedes Tremblay since Dec. 6 is asked to call 603-668-8711.