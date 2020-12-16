Kirstie Hannah Flood Georgia b abysitter beats Fallon Fridley Sandy Springs toddler to death after disturbing Google searches. History of prior arrests.

A Georgia babysitter has been charged with murder for allegedly beating to death a two-year-old toddler girl she was caring for, after searching on her computer ‘what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children’.

Kirstie Hannah Flood, 29, of Smyrna has been charged with murdering two-year-old Fallon Fridley on December 9 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The babysitter was a friend of the girl’s family for the last five years.

On December 9, she phoned Fallon’s mother hysterically crying, saying the toddler wasn’t breathing and that she’d hit her head on the slide at the park.

The girl was taken to the hospital but died. An autopsy later revealed the child had been beaten to death AJC reported.

Police obtained a warrant to search the babysitter’s phone and found she’d been searching terms including ‘what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children’ and ‘what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours.’

Flood was charged with malice murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the 1st degree according to a Sandy Springs Police Facebook release. She now faces life behind bars.

On Facebook, the victim’s mother Kristin Gantt posted a photo of her injured arm the day she died and said: ‘I will never understand why… why why. Fly high my angel baby’.

The warrant added the girl had suffered a massive skull fracture as well as lacerations to the colon, spleen and liver.

Flood had been Fallon’s full-time babysitter since August, but she had been a friend of the family for years and was known as a loving mother.

A history of prior arrests

Of disconcert, Flood had previously been arrested five times before her 21st birthday, according to Cobb County records. The charges ranged from battery to alcohol use and drug possession.

She was last arrested during a November 2012 traffic stop after she was found in possession of alprazolam, the common name for the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, and did not have a prescription, court records show.

She pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced to three years probation. In October 2013, a judge revoked Flood’s probation after she failed to comply with certain conditions, including submitting to a drug screen, paying fines and fees, and completing 150 hours of community service.

Flood spent 15 days in jail before she was released to the supervision of her probation supervisor, records cited by AJC show.

A fundraiser for burial costs for Fallon have to date raised, $36,672 of a $50,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.