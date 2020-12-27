Hwy 231 Wilson County box truck plays similar audio to Nashville RV. Driver detained. No explosives found.

A nation on edge. A driver was taken into custody moments after Tennessee authorities closed down a highway amid reports of a ‘suspicious’ truck with PA system telling people to evacuate the area on Sunday.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: ‘Highway 231 South from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road is currently shut down due to a suspicious vehicle.’

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route the Tennessean reported. Arrested was James Turgeon, 33, who had sparked fears of a possible copycat attack on Sunday when he allegedly drove through Lebanon, Tennessee, playing audio similar to what was played before the Christmas explosion in Nashville, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident comes just two days after the Nashville bombing in which a recreational vehicle (RV) blew up on a mostly deserted street and was prefaced by a recorded warning advising those nearby to evacuate.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Turgeon was booked on two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence the Washington Times reported.

BREAKING NEWS: Suspicious vehicle shuts down part of Highway 231 South in Lebanon, video shows emergency crews on the scenehttps://fox17.com/news/local/suspicious-vehicle-shuts-down-road-in-wilson-county-nashville-tennessee-lebanon-cedars — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) December 27, 2020

Driver motive unknown

Authorities detained a driver who traveled from Rutherford County into Wilson County where he was stopped by deputies and detained according to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

Five homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution with the truck stopped on Highway 231 South, where it remained, Bryan said.

Rutherford County dispatchers received a call about 10:30 a.m. about the white box truck parked at Crossroads Market in the Walter Hill area, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck has since been towed away from the scene and a minor was also found inside the truck.

No explosives were found. James Turgeon’s motive wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities continue to investigate.