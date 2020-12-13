Sahar Tabar aka Fatemeh Khishvand sentenced ten years jail over Zombie Angelina Jolie Iranian Instagram postings.

An Iranian Instagram star who came to resemble and parody Hollywood’s Angelina Jolie has been sentenced to ten years jail after the ‘zombie’ personality was arrested for her social media activities late last year.

Sahar Tabar, 19, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, gained nearly 500,000 followers after posting images of her eerily gaunt face which she skillfully re-created with illusionary make up tricks.

Tabar’s lawyer confirmed his client was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the past few days, the Daily Mail reported. The Iranian teen was charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic, according to the Guardian.

Khishvand was also charged with blasphemy and inciting violence when she was arrested in October 2019 along with three other Instagram influencers. She was cleared of those charges. Iranian state TV broadcast her confession in late October last year.

Her attorneys tried to get her released in April after she caught COVID-19 in jail. Her Instagram account was deactivated.

Such a shame. Despite medical records suggested that Sahar Tabar, Iran Instagram star, has a mental illness, with a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals, Iran sentenced the young woman to 10 years in jail instead of getting her help.https://t.co/Fj8MerbDlv — Barbara Maier ⚢ 🏳️‍🌈 ⚢ (@BarbaraM68) December 12, 2020

A history of mental illness

‘Her joke landed her in jail,’ tweeted Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. ‘Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed.’

Medical records showed she had a mental illness, with a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals, making her lengthy sentence less understandable, The Guardian reported.

Alinejad even appealed to Jolie, asking the actress and humanitarian activist to help Tabar. ‘Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.’

Lawyers for Sabar are now appealing for a pardon for the make up artist.