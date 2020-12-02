Emily Bauer San Antonio waitress $2K tip denied by Texas restaurant. Red Hook Seafood & Bar says it can only process $500 tips max. Calls to boycott outlet.

A Texas waitress has told of recently being tipped $2,000 on a bill, only for her restaurant employer to refuse giving her a single cent.

Emily Bauer a young mother of two, had only been a server for about two weeks when she was scheduled for a busy Sunday shift at Red Hook Seafood and Bar in San Antonio, KVUE reports.

While working all the tables, she kept apologizing to a man seated in her section for ‘being slow.’

‘He was just like, ‘I understand.’ He also mentioned he owned restaurants, so he knew how hard it was to be a server,’ Bauer told the media outlet.

Adding, ‘He was like, ‘Just cancel everything. Cancel everything and give me the ticket.’ So, I said okay. I gave him the ticket.’

‘Oh my God! My kids! I’m going to spend it all on my kids,’’

Bauer said she didn’t notice until he left that he had given her a $2,000 tip and wrote a note that said, ‘Merry Christmas! Keep working hard!’

‘I was like, wait. I just opened it and started crying. I was like, ‘Oh my God! My kids! I’m going to spend it all on my kids,’’ said Bauer, who has two sons, a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old.

‘I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a Christmas where I’ve been able to like splurge on them.’’

But the worker said her excitement was quickly dashed when the restaurant told her it can’t process a tip larger than $500.

Other servers suggested that the restaurant give her four separate tips of $500, but the seafood joint refused, KVUE reported.

It is unclear why the restaurant couldn’t process $500 of the $2,000 tip to give to Bauer, in line with its limits.

‘I don’t think it’s our responsibility as a server to say, ‘Oh, you can’t tip me that much, I’m sorry. Oh no, there’s a limit, I’m sorry,” Bauer said.

Calls to boycott restaurant

‘If that’s the case, there should be signs posted on the restaurants or the receipt to say there’s a limit of $500.’

Bauer said the customer received word that she won’t get the tip and called the restaurant to express his disappointment, KVUE reported.

When she asked to call him to express her gratitude, her manager said his information hadn’t been taken down.

Instead, she’s shared the message to Facebook in hopes that it reaches the customer.

‘Even though I can’t receive it, thank you. Thank you for having such a big heart,’ Bauer said.

Bauer has since been flooded with comments, with well wishers advising her to pursue her rights, while others said that the restaurant should be boycotted.

It remained unclear if the outlet actually cashed the tip. To date overtures for comment by scallywagandvagabond.com have not been returned.