Delia Emily Castillo Miss World Teen 2017 beauty pageant contestant admits running away from her family in Mexico cause they wanted to commit her to a mental hospital. Fears she’d been kidnapped.

A former American teenage beauty pageant contestant presumed missing and possibly kidnapped has admitted in a Facebook post running away from her family’s home in Mexico because they wanted to commit her to a mental hospital.

Delia Emily Castillo, 17, was reported missing in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo Tuesday after her parents say they left her inside their car while they went into a restaurant for breakfast.

After fears mounted that she may have been kidnapped, the teen took to Facebook and posted she had run away from her parents because ‘her mother wanted to lock her up in a mental hospital’.

El Universal reported that the Miss World Teen 2017 contestant was seen going into a store asking for directions to the nearest bus terminal before she headed towards the Nogales International Bridge.

The Sonora state prosecutor’s office said Castillo — who is an American citizen — walked over the bridge and crossed into the Arizona border city of Nogales at 5.10am Wednesday.

‘I was not kidnapped,’

Officials contacted their United States counterparts after issuing an Amber Alert.

Posted Castillo on Thursday: ‘Letting everyone know I’m safe and I don’t need help or any type of medical assistance I was not kidnapped,’

‘I stepped away from my mother bc she tried to put me in a mental hospital in Mexico.’

The post was deleted minutes later.

The teen’s mom said she noticed a change in her daughter as she started to socialize with a different crowd including an older man.

Rosa Isela Castillo was worried about the teen’s mental health and decided to take her to Hermosillo to seek professional treatment before she ran away.

‘My daughter, please come back. I am your mother,’ Castillo told El Diario del Yaqui on Wednesday. ‘I am the only person who can find the best for you. What you’ve done doesn’t matter. Come back!’

Adding: ‘I’m trying to communicate with her friends to find out if Delia sent them a message or if they know something, because they have told me that she’s active on the [social media] networks,’

‘But I don’t know if it’s really her, because she no longer answers calls or messages.’

According to Infobae, Delia Emily Castillo had been invited in the past to hand out awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin Grammys.