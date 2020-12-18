Christopher McKinney Madison Heights, Michigan man stabs his parents following dispute over video games, mortally wounding his stepfather.

A Detroit area man upset that his parents asked him to turn off his video game while in their bedroom last week so they could go to sleep went into a rage and stabbed them, with his stepdad mortally succumbing to his injuries days later, Michigan authorities said.

Christopher McKinney, 29, of Madison Heights, faces several charges related to the Dec. 11 incident, including assault with intent to murder and obstructing and resisting a police officer, according to Oakland County jail records.

The charges could be upgraded following his stepfather’s death from his injuries four days later.

Authorities said McKinney’s 66-year-old mother and 71-year-old stepfather asked the 29 year old who was living with them to turn off the video games he was playing in their room so they could go to sleep. In turn the woman’s son allegedly punched her in the face and hit his stepdad.

‘He punched (his) mom in her face breaking her nose. (He) punched (his) stepdad several times, (so his) stepdad went and retrieved a knife from the kitchen to defend himself and his wife. (McKinney) somehow got the knife away from him and then stabbed his mother and stepdad,’ said Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines, WDIV-TV reported.

‘They’ll believe me cause I’m white’

Responding police officers found McKinney bloodied in a hallway of the apartment building.

‘He was laying down in the hallway and he had blood all over him,’ Haines said. ‘There was blood everywhere — all over the walls, the ceilings, the hallway.’

While trying to arrest him, McKinney resisted and spat at officers, authorities said. He also assaulted a fire lieutenant trying to administer first aid, police said.

During the bodycam video released by police, McKinney is heard hurling racial epithets and using vulgar language as he fought against police officers.

‘I’ll tell this in the trial. I’ll tell this in the trial and they believe me because I’m white,’ McKinney said during his arrest according to FOX2Detroit.

He is being held in the Oakland County jail on a $510,000 bond.