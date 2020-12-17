Bryan Richardson Copperas Cove, Texas man stabs wife, 2 kids, and is found in bed with their bodies. Family dog found in pool of blood in kitchen. No known motive.

A 27 year old Texas man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and their two children over the weekend, was found lying in bed with the three dead bodies, according to reports.

Officers responded to Bryan Richardson’s home in Copperas Cove, Saturday night on a welfare check after the slain woman’s brother was unable to reach her, only to find Richardson covered in blood laying next to his dead wife, Kiera Michelle Ware, and their two young children, WFTV reported.

Copperas Cove police officers asked Richardson what happened, only for the man to respond, ‘he didn’t know’, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX-TV.

Cops also found a blood-covered kitchen knife on a table, an empty six pack of beer and an empty bottle of prescribed antidepressants, the complaint says.

The macabre scene continued when officers also found the family’s dog lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, according to the complaint.

‘The family seemed very happy’

When the triple murder suspect was asked by responding police if he was worried about losing his job, position, spouse, or custody of his children due to arrest, the man is alleged to have responded, ‘I already lost all of those, ‘ CBS17 reported.

Neighbors were left shocked, saying the family seemed very happy.

Told neighbor Cenora Butler, ‘we saw the family out playing a lot, with their kids, always teaching their kids how to ride a bike.’

Richardson has been charged with three counts of murder, and is being jailed on $2.25 million bond.

No known motive for the killings was immediately known.