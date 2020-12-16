Allison Murphy Florida woman throws German Shepherd dog off Datona Beach 2nd floor balcony after threatening to leap.

A Florida woman who threatened to leap from a motel balcony on Monday was arrested after allegedly throwing her German Shepherd over the railing, authorities said.

Allison Murphy, 35, was charged with animal cruelty over the incident at Motel 6 in Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Motel staff had called cops reporting Murphy attacking a maid and was threatening to jump from the second floor, the sheriff’s office said.

By the time cops arrived, Murphy was locked inside her room.

When she finally opened the door, she walked out with her leashed dog, picked the animal up and threw her over the railing, according to police body camera footage of the incident.

Miracle survives fall

Officers forced Murphy to the ground before arresting her, video showed.

Fortunately the dog landed on its feet as bystanders stopped the animal from running away.

Volusia County Animal Services is caring for the dog and nicknamed her ‘Miracle,’ according to the sheriff’s office. The dog is about a year old and weighs about 40 pounds and was taken to Atlantic Animal Hospital in Port Orange to be checked out according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

Besides discovering a sewing needle lodged in the dog’s right thigh — which was removed — she was not seriously injured in the fall, authorities said.

Mentally unhinged woman

Deputies say a petition for custody over Miracle will be scheduled with the courts in the coming weeks clickorlando reported.

Murphy remained held in the Volusia County Jail facing charges of animal cruelty and resisting officer arrest with violence. The woman refused to see a judge during her first appearance. The judge has since ordered her to be held without bond until she has a mental evaluation.

It remained unclear what led to the woman threatening to leap, how she came to arrive at the motel, how long she’d been staying there and whether she was under the influence.