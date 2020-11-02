Eddie Hassell actor who appeared in NBC’s Surface & The Kids Are all right shot dead during Texas carjacking. Details as to Sunday morning death yet to be released.

Actor, Eddie Hassell who was best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film ‘The Kids Are All Right’ and the NBC TV show ‘Surface,’ has been killed in an attempted carjacking in Texas early on Sunday according to a report.

TMZ reports the 30-year-old actor being shot dead during the attack.

Pending further updates from law enforcement, details were few, including the city in which Hassell was in at the time of the shooting, the number of individuals involved and whether any arrests had been made.

Hassell is best known for playing Phil Nance in Surface for a number of episodes.

His character was the best friend of teenager Carter Jenkins, who finds an egg off the coast of the Carolinas that hatches into an aquatic lizard with mysterious powers.

A rising talent

He also starred as Eddie Suarez in Lifetime’s Devious Maids along with cameos on shows including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland and Bones according to his IMDB profile.

Hassell who was born in Corsicana, Texas held several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the 2010 film The Kids Are All Right, starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.

The Kids Are All Right earned a best picture nomination at the 2011 Oscars.

Hassell acted alongside Ashton Kutcher in the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic Jobs, playing 16-year-old Chris Espinosa, one of Apple’s first employees.

‘I did all my own stunts’

Hassell broke into the entertainment industry during the early 2000s and continued to rack up TV and movie gigs over the years, with his most recent credits coming in 2017. It remained unclear what ‘work’ the actor had done in the last 3 years.

Hassell was also said to have been an avid surfer and skateboarder.

‘Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding,’ he said in a 2013 interview with Elle.

Along with his Hollywood projects, Hassell was a published author. In 2009, he released his book Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revelations and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life.