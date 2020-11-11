: About author bio at bottom of article.

Sarah Elizabeth Hunt Waco teacher shoots 17 year old teen son to death while driving him to school. No known motive.

A Texas teacher is accused of fatally shooting her teenage son while she was driving him to school near Waco according to a report.

The teacher, Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39, allegedly shot her 17-year-old son outside of the small town of Riesel, near Waco, on Monday morning, KWTX reports.

Hunt then walked to the town and told two people that her son was ‘with her mother in heaven.’

‘What have I done…this is not real,’ she told the two people, according to KWTX.

Officers responded to the scene and found Garrett Hunt dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple gun shots

‘When law enforcement found the vehicle, all the doors were closed, the windows were rolled up, and the vehicle was running,’ an arrest affidavit stated.

Authorities found multiple .40 caliber cartridge cases on the ground on the driver’s side of the minivan and found a .40 caliber pistol inside the vehicle along with a spare magazine.

Hunt had picked him up from his father’s camper house that morning and was supposed to drop him off at school.

Not immediately clear is what led to the teacher mother gunning down her teen son.

No known motive

Of note, the mother had no previous criminal record.

‘At this point we don’t have a motive, we don’t know what happened, we don’t know what led up to this, it’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine, what caused this,’ McLennan County Sheriff McNamara said in a statement.

The teenager wasn’t enrolled in Riesel schools, but sources say he may have been on his way to attend his first day at Riesel High School.

Riesel ISD was aware of the incident.

‘We have been working with Riesel PD on this matter and the person in question had not started school here. We will cooperate fully with the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,’ Superintendent Brandon Cope said in an email Monday.

Waco ISD confirmed Hunt as a first-year teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School and taught fifth grade social studies and science.

Hunt has since been charged with murder. She’s being held at McLennan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.