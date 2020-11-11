Mehridith Philips Venverloh racist Kamala Harris tweet leads to ex Google exec & Las Lomitas school board president husband resigning from post.

When you happen to be standing too close to an exploding furnace ….

A former Google executive and president of a San Francisco Bay Area school district has resigned amid outrage over alleged racist and sexist slurs his wife posted about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Jon Venverloh resigned from the Las Lomitas Elementary School District in the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday — while distancing himself from the ‘reprehensible views’ his wife, Mehridith Philips Venverloh, had tweeted hours earlier.

Posted Philips Venverloh, ‘All she needs to be qualified is a black p—y! No brain needed!”

Another post suggested that Harris had used sex to ‘whore’ her way to her history-making position, with other posts also attacking the LGBTQ community.

Where did the love go?

Of note the school president’s wife Twitter account has since been deleted.

One local mom, Brianna Caldwell, told KGO that it was like was ‘watching systemic racism happening, on display in my own children’s school in our backyard.’

‘I almost vomited, then I cried a little bit and then I was just shaking and I was so angry,’ Caldwell told the media outlet.

Philips Venverloh’s husband resignation from the school board follows a petition signed by more than 100 people in just hours, demanding the man’s ouster according to the Mercury News.

Distancing oneself from suggestion of shared impropriety

‘I stood for election to be a trustee because I care about doing the right thing for ALL of our kids in our District,’ Jon Venverloh said in the statement.

Adding, ‘However, given my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know that my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the District over the two years remaining in my term,’

‘Given my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know that my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the District over the two years remaining in my term,’ Venverloh said in a statement.

A ‘moment’ of disappointment

Mehridith, who works for the Venverloh Family Trust and formerly worked as a youth pastor and volunteered for Mothers Together at Menlo Church from 2012 to 2014, issued an apology on Facebook on Sunday, blaming the post on changes in her medication The Almanac reports.

Before deleting her account, Philips Venverloh apologized for her ‘vulgar’ words that she said were written ‘in a moment of disappointment.’

Do you suppose?

‘I am deeply sorry and ashamed,’ she said along with saying that she has been taking medications for a ‘debilitating neurological disease’ that she had been weaning herself off in preparation for a scheduled hospitalization.

Debilitating social conduct?

‘I believe that the change in medication reduced my judgment between right and wrong when I made the posts,’ the woman’s statement continued.

The trustees of the board — which includes a middle school in Menlo Park and an Atherton elementary school — condemned the ‘abhorrent … racially based and gender-based hatred’ shared in the posts.

The statement said the egregiousness of Phillips Venverloh’s posts has ‘undermined Jon’s ability to serve effectively on our governance team.’