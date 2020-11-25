Lillyhanna Davis Tennessee girl, 10, killed by stray bullet while sleeping on couch at Elizabethton home during early morning drive by shooting. Three men arrested.

Three men have been charged in the murder of a 10-year-old Tennessee girl who was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping on a couch.

Lillyhanna Davis was on a couch in her home near Elizabethton, Tenn., in the early morning hours of Nov. 17 when a bullet from a drive-by shooting went through a wall and struck her in the head, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said. She later died at a hospital.

‘They took an innocent baby’s life,’ Mary Davis, the child’s mother, told via News Channel 11. ‘She didn’t deserve this. No one deserved this.’

Authorities said 21 shots were fired in total, the Johnson City Press reported. Davis was struck in the head.

Two suspects, Jediah Shane Glover, 20 and Jason Bryan Barber II, 18, were arrested Wednesday night. A third suspect, Zachary Scott Scalf,, 20, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

‘Whoever did this, they took my baby’s life,’

Barber was previously in custody for another shooting that happened in the county on November 13 and admitted to participating in the November 17 shooting. He told investigators that he was in a vehicle accompanied by Jeddah Glover and Zachary Scalf.

Court documents obtained by WCYB-TV said last week’s shooting was in retaliation for an Oct. 31 shooting that injured a male victim.

Davis described her daughter as a good student who loved playing with her brothers and helping with chores around the house.

‘Whoever did this, they took my baby’s life,’ the victim’s mother said. ‘They took my heart away.’

Adding, ‘You don’t ever want to wake up to your baby and all you see is blood.’

All three men are charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Glover and Barber are each being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $930,000 bond. Scalf has an initial bond of $900,000.