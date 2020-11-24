: About author bio at bottom of article.

Justin Lee Smith Supply North Carolina teen impales himself after falling on rifle barrel in hunting accident. 17 year old fell on to rifle barrel after ladder stand shifted.

A North Carolina teen has died in a hunting accident after his ladder stand shifted and he fell onto his rifle barrel, impaling himself, Mississippi authorities report.

Justin Lee Smith, 17, of Supply, North Carolina, was on the stand Saturday afternoon when the accident occurred, Tishomingo County coroner Mack Wilemon told WTVA.

The accident took place in the northwest part of the county near the Alcorn County line.

Wilemon said the ladder stand apparently turned to one side, causing Smith to fall about 10 feet from the top.

According to Wilemon, he was impaled in his chest by the barrel of his rifle.

Avid hunter

Smith was able to call 911 on his cellphone, but died shortly afterward, Wilemon said.

It’s unclear if Smith went out on his own to hunt, but he was alone on the stand when the accident occurred.

Following Smith’s death, a GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money for his funeral.

‘Thank you to anyone helping Jackie and Jamie with the funds for Justin’s funeral. Its never easy to lose someone, but to lose them so young is devastating,’ the page reads.

‘Due to a recent job change the life insurance policy that would have covered funeral expenses was deactivated. The family thanks you again for any help and prayers.’

In a Facebook post, Smith’s grandmother said that her grandson not only loved to hunt, but he enjoyed fishing.

‘So catch some big ones till I see you again,’ she wrote. ‘Love you grandmas [sic] boy I’m gonna miss you but I’ll never forget you.’

A state wildlife agency is investigating the accident.