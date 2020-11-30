Justin Goss Glendale man attacks ex girlfriend, killed by victim mom & sister w/ kitchen knife at South Pasadena, California home. Determined to be within their rights.

A man who attacked his ex girlfriend in her California home over the weekend was killed by the woman’s mother and sister who used a golf club and a kitchen knife to defend her, authorities said.

Justin Goss, 40, of Glendale, was pronounced dead at the South Pasadena home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The women ‘were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter’ and are not expected to face charges, Lt. Barry Hall told the Los Angeles Times.

South Pasadena officers found the home’s front window shattered and heard the women screaming inside after responding to a report of domestic violence, Saturday morning, according to the release. Authorities said the man broke into the house and began to beat and choke his estranged girlfriend.

During an ensuing struggle the woman’s mother and adult sister fatally beat the man with a golf club along with stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

‘They tried to pull him off, and it didn’t work; he was too strong,’ Hall told the latimes. ‘So they had to resort to using weapons.’

The woman targeted in the attack suffered facial injuries and has been released from the hospital.