A Texas woman who arranged dozens of sham green card marriages pled guilty to the immigration fraud in Houston last week, according to federal prosecutors.

Ashley Yen Nguyen, 55, aka Duyen charged immigrants up to $70,000 to provide fake wedding albums and documents so that they could obtain legal residence status in the US according to a US Justice Filing.

Nguyen arranged the marriages for Vietnamese citizens who would pay her company from $50,000 to $70,000 to marry a wife or husband in the U.S. in order to obtain permanent legal resident status.

Nguyen, who arranged 40 marriages for her Vietnamese clients, admitted to conspiring to engage in marriage fraud, mail fraud, immigration fraud, money laundering and making false statements in a tax return, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Prosecutors said that the couples would meet briefly before their marriages, and Nguyen would create fake wedding albums to make it appear as if a wedding ceremony had actually taken place.

Along with fake wedding photo albums, Nguyen even provided fabricated facts to fake spouses to study and recite all the facts of their daily lives and personal habits.

Nguyen faces 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.