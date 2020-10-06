Missing Belle Isle mom of three last seen withdrawing $20 ten days...

Stephanie Hollingsworth missing.Belle Isle, Florida mom of three remains unaccounted for ten days after she was last seen withdrawing $20 from Orlando, Florida ATM.

Florida authorities are appealing to the public for help in locating a mother of three who was last seen withdrawing money from an ATM before vanishing more than a week ago.

Stephanie Chitwood Hollingsworth was last seen when she made a $20 withdrawal on the afternoon of Sept. 25 from Bank of America, her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, posted to his wife’s Facebook page. She made the withdrawal after leaving the couple’s home in the Orlando suburb of Belle Isle, People magazine reported.

Notes a Belle Isle Police Department post on Facebook, ‘Stephanie suffers from some mental conditions and needs care.’

‘That is the only trace or transaction that has occurred since she has been gone,’ Scott Hollingsworth posted.

Hollingsworth, a mother of three sons — ages 21, 17, and 15 — got into a silver Chevy Tahoe to run the errand. The vehicle has not been located.

‘This isn’t like her at all,’

Scott Hollingsworth told People magazine the disappearance is uncharacteristic of his wife.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, works as a yoga instructor and would never leave without saying where she was going, he said.

‘This isn’t like her at all,’ he said. ‘She’s not the type of person to go away for even a few hours without letting someone know where she was, and now this is the 10th day. She loves her boys and would never voluntarily be away for this long.’

‘She’s an amazing person, an amazing mother. She’s a beautiful soul and just gave everything she had to everyone in her life,’ he told the Orlando Sentinel. ‘A lot of people loved her, and anyone could always count on her.’

On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to a makeshift command post to map out possible locations where Hollingsworth could be.

In a statement to People, the police department said it has ‘received no meaningful leads and continue to use every resource available.’ They are operating under the assumption that Hollingsworth could be in danger.

‘We are leaving no stone unturned,’ police Sgt. Jeremy Millis said. ‘We are working with every municipality in Central Florida to help find her.’

Hollingsworth is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and gray or black pants when she vanished. Authorities don’t believe she had a change of clothes with her. The Tahoe bears a Florida license plate, tag number Y50XUR.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Stephanie Hollingsworth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department via the Orange County Sheriff’s Office dispatch number at 407-836-4357.