Stephanie Hollingsworth Belle Isle missing Florida woman’s car found submerged in lake as questions are asked: ‘Was it suicide, foul play, accident?’

Florida authorities searching for a missing Belle Isle mother who vanished running errands uncovered her car in a pond with a body inside.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, was last seen driving a silver Chevy Tahoe, which was discovered Saturday submerged close to her Belle Island home, WFTC reports.

Police searching with a drone spotted the vehicle underwater in the pond near Dowden Road and Story Time Drive.

Authorities were able to confirm there was a body inside, but haven’t released the identity of the victim.

The mother of three sons left her home in the SUV around noon on Sept. 25 to run errands, police said. Her debit card was last used around 2 p.m. that day when she withdrew $20 from an ATM at a Bank of America.

This is the pond where Stephanie Hollingsworth’s missing truck was found Saturday. The Belle Isle mom has been missing since Sept. 25. Inside the truck, investigators found a body but police have not made an identification yet. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Elj5hjMdb7 — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) October 18, 2020

‘This isn’t like her at all,’

Her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, said that his wife would never leave for more than a few hours without telling anyone where she was going, People magazine reported.

‘This isn’t like her at all,’ he said, adding, ‘She loves her boys and would never voluntarily be away for this long.’

Notes a Belle Isle Police Department post on Facebook at the time of the mom’s disappearance: ‘Stephanie suffers from some mental conditions and needs care.’

Authorities have yet to say what led to the vehicle ending up in the lake and the cause of death pending an autopsy.

