Stacy Jones Jeffery Manor pregnant mother fatal shooting: 8 month pregnant woman shot dead at Chicago’s South side. Unborn child survives, no arrests.

An 8 months pregnant woman has died after being fatally shot along Chicago’s South Side, Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. Remarkably the woman’s unborn child survived and now remains in critical condition.

According to police, officers responded to a home, in the 2100 block of East 95 Place just after midnight, Tuesday morning and found a 35-year-old woman, since identified as Stacy Jones — unresponsive on a porch.

Police said Jones, was shot twice in the back and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago’s abc7 reports.

Timothy Evans, chief judge of the Cook County Circuit Clerk, confirmed Jones had worked as a probation officer in the court’s Adult Probation Department since April 2019.

‘They weren’t quick shots, we heard three measured shots, and whoever did it, wanted to do it,’ neighbor Elliott Cobb said told via CBS Chicago.

Pregnant mom was seen playing with two other children days earlier

Police are now focusing their investigation on people who were known to the mother of three.

Neighbors said Jones, who is originally from Tennessee, had lived at the address of the shooting for less than a year. They last saw Jones playing outside with her other two young children, a boy and a girl on Saturday.

‘Me and her little son, her little boy. We were outside raking leaves. Saturday. That was the last time I saw them,’ said neighbor, Alan Jones.

Neighbors, some who have lived on the block for more than 10 years, said they’ve never witnessed something like this around here before.

‘It’s terrible. It’s a sad thing that you can’t live in the city with peace and love,’ Alan Jones reiterated.

Tracy Hancock, who lives nearby lost a niece to gun violence in a nearby park in 2012. She was also a mother of four at the time.

‘She left four kids that we had to raise, and they’re still traumatized,’ she said. ‘This touched me really bad. In my heat, in my stomach. I couldn’t go back to sleep. I heard it at 6 o’clock in this morning. I’m praying for the baby, that the baby comes through.’

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting. They said police found racially tinged graffiti on the side of Jones’ apartment, but believe it was placed there as a diversion.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD or text 274637 to submit a tip anonymously.