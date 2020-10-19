Robert Brissette Kanab Utah man who coughed on BLM protesters apologizes after Trump 2020 supporter concedes being fired while insisting he’d been goaded.

A Utah man caught on viral video coughing on Black Lives Matter protesters has apologized after being fired following an episode which saw the unabashed Trump supporter saying the equal rights & anti police brutality justice movement did not matter.

Robert Brissette, 42, told the nypost that the BLM group ‘goaded’ him into lashing out, after demonstrators allegedly threw rocks at his pickup truck. The same pickup truck covered in Donald Trump 2020 stickers.

Video showed the ‘goaded man’ coughing no less than 11 times in the faces of demonstrators as they sought distance from the unhinged man’s antics.

‘The action was screwed up on my part,’ Brissette said. ‘I should never have done that, and that part I apologize for. But to the person that I did it at, I do not apologize to. I apologize to the general public for being a dumb s—t doing that. But the person I did it at deserved it.’

‘I only made the sound,’ the Trump supporter claimed. ‘I didn’t spit on them or anything. I fake-coughed. It was a fake.’

Fake cough? That ought to calm down your nerves during a pandemic boys and girls….

Brissett was pumping gas at a Kanab, Utah, gas station when he says the protesters began hurling stones.

He said he and others at the station had laughed when another truck ‘rolled coal’ the protesters — the term for a vehicle spewing out a thick, black cloud of exhaust smoke to taunt someone.

Brissette said that’s when the insults and stones began flying.

He claims he came face-to-face with the protesters twice, first coughing 11 times and the second time knocking a cap off the head of the protest’s organizer after he said she slapped him three times in the face.

Video doesn’t capture that part of the exchange.

Kanab police did not respond to a request for comment, but Brissette said they opted not to charge him in the incident. He’d previously begun raising money for legal defense on a crowd-funding website, but said Sunday he took the page down when he was not charged with any crimes. At the time, Brissette had managed to only raise $50

Brissette who it appears formerly worked at AmeritFleet concedes having had to disable all his social media accounts and get a new phone because of the avalanche of threats. It remained unclear if he was fielding new job offers?