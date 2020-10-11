Matthew Dolloff 9News Denver shooting suspect and private contractor who shot dead Patriot Muster Militia supporter i’d as left leaning activist on social media.

Social media has identified Matthew Robert Dolloff, a 30 year old Denver, Colorado man as the private security contractor hired out by NBC affiliate 9News as the gunman responsible for Saturday afternoon’s fatal shooting of a Patriot Muster Militia supporter.

The revelation comes after 4chan social media users were able to match the arrest of the contractor with a newest arrest docket of an individual taken into custody for first degree murder on Saturday.

Posted a user on 4chan: ‘I searched the Denver Sheriff Department inmate search for people in the Downtown Detention Center with the keyword white (so i didn’t have to look through joggers). I filtered the CD # for the newest numbers and found this dude booked for first degree murder on Oct 10.’

Socia 4chan users also inferred a tattoo on the gunman’s inside right wrist (see immediately below) as being that of a signatory tattoo purportedly popular among Antifa, left leaning provocateurs – that of a ‘space-invaders icon agains oppression.’

Of note, the Denver Police Department has to date not publicly verified the identity of the gunman or the shooting victim.

Social media hallmarks of a left leaning supporter

A regard of Dolloff’s social media accounts, from his Facebook account, Twitter account (@sub.mission) seemingly appears to bear the hallmarks of a left leaning supporter and ideologue.

No less than 4 images on Dolloff’s Facebook page show the Denver resident and alleged Pinkerton hire having attended and been involved with an occupy Denver march eight years ago, along with images from a Bernie Sanders rally.

A 2011 Occupy Denver rally saw Matthew Dolloff being quoted by Denver CBS Local in which the then 21 year old Englewood resident and protester Matthew Dolloff said, ‘We will be on the sidewalks not blocking pedestrian traffic at all, proceeding to walk around the sidewalks.’

Perhaps more ominously, an image from 2013 when zoomed in shows Dolloff wearing the same Space Invaders tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

Left leaning activist

A regard of Dolloff’s sub.mission page, a a registry connection page for artists and dj’s) linking out to an Instagram account, @subdotmission that shows the page in seeming support of Black Lives Matter.

Read one recent post, ‘Submission, we stand with you, Denver. Donate to the Denver Soundsystem Protest.’

Posted Dolloff in another post on Facebook, ‘Let me get this straight the executive branch is not listening to the judicial branch, so there are no checks and balances, Fascists, dictatorships now?

Dolloff also shared content from MSNBC commentator Keith Olbermann, who most recently called for Trump supporters to be “purged” from American society.

On Dolloff’s Twitter, he liked content pertaining to Bernie Sanders and Cenk Uygur, and posts that argued for the Confederate flag to be treated in a manner akin to the Nazi swastika. See below.