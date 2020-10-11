Matthew Dolloff Pinkerton security guard: How did security agency come to hire gunman w/ ongoing involvement with left leaning groups?

Following Saturday’s shooting in Denver, Colorado, commentators on social media wondered out aloud whether it was apparent that the accused gunman, a private security guard which Pinkerton agency hired on behalf of a local NBC affiliate had left leanings and whether such bias made the gunman in hindsight not the best candidate hire amid ongoing friction between left and right wing bias demonstrators who had been congregating weekly?

Matthew Robert Dolloff, 30, has since been identified as the gunman who shot dead Lee Keltner, a retired military veteran and a purported Patriot militia activist/supporter.

At the time of Keltner’s shooting death, initial reports indicated that the retired vet had been shot dead by an Antifa/BLM protester only for Denver Police to release a statement saying that Matthew Dolloff was in fact not a protester affiliated with Antifa but a ‘neutral’ security contractor hired out by Pinkerton on behalf of local news station 9News-TV.

Following Saturday’s shooting, 9News confirmed Dolloff’s identity and ongoing employment as a security contractor whom the media outlet had hired ongoing over recent months via the Pinkerton detective agency.

Of disconcert, FOX31 reached out to Denver Dept of Excise & Licensing only for the media outlet to be told that Matthew Dolloff had never been registered as an active security guard in the city. Which poses the awkward question, how could Pinkerton not have known this or had a safeguard vetting process for its hires?

@9news claims they hired Dolloff from Pinkerton. YET: Matthew R Dolloff LinkedIn profile: NO reference to security, military, or law enforcement background.https://t.co/3zSwYIzC43 — Civil Disobedience (@SergeantBusbee) October 11, 2020

Does Pinkerton know its business?

Of note, Denver is one of only three cities in Colorado that requires security guards to be licensed.

What remained amiss is how Pinkerton — which has a long standing of security management going back as far to 1850 — failed to realize their security guard did not have a license along while openly expressing antagonistic views on social media that would presumably exempt them as a ‘neutral’ hire.

A regard of Pinkerton’s ‘security hire’ showed Dolloff consistently voicing and expressing left leaning points of views often with avarice towards right wing entities. An understanding that the agency would have come to have had they examined their new hire’s social media accounts.

Further complicating matters is whether the prestigious security management agency ought to have been aware of Dolloff’s ongoing involvement in left leaning groups, which over the years have advocated the use of violence to press their claims.

To date, The Pinkerton agency has conspicuously not addressed Saturday’s shooting nor responded to media overture for comment.