Lee and Stella Vigil Missing Colorado couple found shot dead near hiking trail. Homicide investigation launched in apparent murder suicide.

An elderly Colorado couple who went missing while hiking have been found shot dead near a trail, police said.

Lee and Stella Vigil, who are both in their 70s, were reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Friday after they didn’t return from a hike near Edmundson trailhead in Colorado Springs, KKTV reports.

Relatives and police arrived at the trail and found the car belonging to them, the outlet reported.

But around four hours later, they also discovered the couple’s bodies off a trail near Fountain Creek.

The couple apparently suffered gunshot wounds, the outlet reported.

Coroners report scheduled Tuesday

No further details were provided about the circumstances surrounding the elderly couple’s death.

Detectives with the homicide unit are investigating the couple’s deaths.

Police said Sunday they had identified all involved in the incident and did not expect to make any arrests.

Authorities declined to describe the scene what seemingly appeared to be a murder suicide pending the release of the coroner’s findings on cause and manner of death. The report is scheduled to be released Tuesday.

No known motive was known.