Erica Piedra Bradenton, Florida mother assaults 9 months pregnant school bus assistant after bus arrives 30 mins late. Attendant reports incident after becoming increasingly intimidated.

A Bradenton, Florida mother has been accused of shoving a pregnant school bus assistant after the bus was 30 minutes late according to reports.

The assistant, who is nine months pregnant, said the bus was dropping off children on Oct. 2 when one of the children’s mother entered the bus, screaming and cursing, and pushed her into a wall. She told officers the mother, Erica Piedra, 36, was irate because the bus was 30 minutes late.

The assistant reported the incident four days later WFLA reports.

Detectives called the bus driver, who confirmed the ‘incident’. When questioned by police, Piedra admitted cursing at the victim, while insisting she did not get onto the bus or shove the assistant.

Piedra was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. She was released the next day on a $500 bond the Bradenton reports.

There were no injuries, and the camera footage does not have the angle of the bus stairs where the incident took place.

The victim while saying she was not physically injured in the assault, told investigators becoming more fearful each time she had to drop off students at the bus stop before eventually reporting the episode.