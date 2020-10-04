Chambers J/Z Street Station subway stabbing: Manhunt for suspect who stabbed 20 year old man to death during argument. No arrests made.

Authorities continue to search for the man they believe stabbed another man to death on a Manhattan NYC subway platform Saturday.

The suspect and victim allegedly got into an argument that turned physical along the J and Z platform at the Chambers Street station near City Hall.

Video since released by the NYPD showed a suspect with a light complexion described to be in his 30’s, 5’5 tall and weighing around 150 pounds, with long, black hair fleeing along the subway platform shortly after the incident which occurred just before 3 p.m, Saturday afternoon.

Video showed the un-known man wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Investigators said the victim, 20, started squabbling with the suspect before he was repeatedly slashed in both legs.

Victim pronounced dead 40 minutes after stabbing

Images captured by the NY Post paint a grisly scene, with a pool of blood seen at the foot of a stairwell, and an incapacitated man on the floor being attended to by a group of officers.

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital. He was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after the stabbing. He suffered numerous stab wounds to both of his legs.

Investigators did not release the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

The suspected homicide shut down train operations for at least eight hours.

The incident left subway riders shaken. say what happened is heartbreaking and scary.

‘We’ve got a 20-year-old, 14-year-old, 12-year-old, and I worry about that because they are my grandkids,’ told Andrea Rodriguez via cbsnylocal.

‘This is the world we live in. It’s getting crazier, stressful day by day,’ said Selina Tricoche.

Police are still trying to figure out the motive for the stabbing.

Meantime, police have put posters with a picture of the suspect up around the area. There’s also a reward for up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.