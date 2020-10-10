Amy Thorn Williamson West Virginia nurse who spoke at RNC arrested shooting woman in stomach during argument, claims self defense.

A West Virginia nurse who received national recognition earlier this year for her decision to travel to New York to help treat COVID-19 patients has been charged in a shooting a woman in the stomach following an argument.

Amy Jolene Thorn, 39, of Williamson, Mingo County was arrested by the Williamson Police Department and charged with malicious wounding during an argument on Vinson Street on the evening of Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.

According to Williamson Police, Thorn and the victim were in an argument at 841 Vinson St. when Thorn went to her vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and shot the other woman in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to ARH Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky, and then air-lifted to Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky, where she underwent surgery.

Williamson Police said that the victim was expected to survive. Police also said that Thorn, a registered nurse for over 17 years claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

‘Challenge has made me a better person in the end,’

‘Through the investigation we came to find out that two females got into a verbal argument, turning into one of the females getting a gun. She did shoot the victim one time in the abdomen area,’ Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson told reporters.

Thorn, who also goes by her maiden name Amy Ford, was lauded by politicians this spring when she left her family behind to travel to Brooklyn, New York, for three weeks and treat COVID-19 patients. A video she made about her experience and what she saw on the frontlines went viral in mid-April.

She was later invited to speak at the White House and also the Republican National Convention.

‘This experience has been one of the most emotionally challenging things that I’ve ever been through, but it has made me a better person in the end,’ she told Trump and others gathered on May 15.

‘As a health care professional, I can tell you without hesitation Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership save thousands of lives during COVID-19,’ she continued, ‘and the benefits of that response extend far beyond coronavirus.’

Thorn was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate David Justice and she is out of police custody after posting a $5,000 bond.