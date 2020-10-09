Alika Crew New Rochelle orthodontist indicted in love triangle stabbing of her ex fiancee’s girlfriend in Westchester. Former fiance identified as Kurtz Howell.

A Connecticut orthodontist had been indicted in the stabbing of the girlfriend of her former fiancee in a love-triangle attack gone wrong where she pretended to be a savior, New York prosecutors said Wednesday.

Alika Crew, 42, of New Rochelle, N.Y., formerly of the Stein Dental Group in Stamford, Connecticut was booked on a slew of charges following the July 28 stabbing attack which involved her stabbing her love rival from the backseat of her vehicle where she had hidden and waited for her victim.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday indicted Crew with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, all felonies, along with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

Dr Alika Crew has pleaded not guilty, lohud.com reported.

Authorities said Crew seriously injured the 30 year old woman, who has not been identified and is in a relationship with the doctor’s ex-fiance 35-year-old Kurtz Howell.

Assailant attempted to be Good Samaritan

On the day of the attack, Crew is alleged to have hid in the back seat of her love rival’s Jeep and lunged at her from a ‘crouching position’ upon her victim making her way into the vehicle. Crew then chased the fleeing woman, slicing her neck and hand with a razor blade, prosecutors said.

The un-named woman suffered ‘significant and possibly permanent damage to the neck,’ authorities said. The attack took place a few blocks from where Crew and her ex-fiance were living together at the time.

After the attack, she left the scene, only to return and pretend to be a Good Samaritan as concerned neighbors came to help the victim, prosecutors allege in captured surveillance video. When police officers arrived, the victim pointed Crew out as her assailant and she was arrested.

Crew was released on $200,000 bail and is expected to appear in court Nov. 2.