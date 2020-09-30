Sustainable shopping: How your purchases affect the environment and what you can do to leave a positive footprint to preserve our ecology.

The word or term ‘sustainable’ is being thrown around a lot these days. This is especially true in the furniture and fashion industries. And, this is a good thing because these are two of the biggest contributors to environmental pollution. Not only this but just by these two industries taking action, it’s making their consumer more and more aware of the shape of the environment today.

Each and every day people make choices in their lives that affect the environment, the climate, and other species. It goes from what you eat to the number of children that you decide to have. When it comes right down to it, there is a lot that one can do to reduce his or her environmental footprint. Not only to leave more room for wild animals and plants but to reduce the rate at which the environment is being consumed and polluted.

As of right now, humans are currently using 40 percent more resources than the Earth can produce. This is just one of the many things that you need to know about being a more sustainable individual. Below, you’ll learn more!

Always Think Twice Before Shopping

You’ve likely heard the phrase – “reduce, reuse, and recycle.” This doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ve been living by this phrase, but you’ve likely heard it. You probably also have a decent idea of what it means. It probably feels a bit retro to you, but it is just as important today as it was when the first individual coined it. Every product made today has an environmental impact or footprint. Not only during the production process but when thrown away. From the materials in the product to the manufacturing process, everything about the product and the way it is produced can have a negative or positive impact on the environment.

These are all things you’ll want to consider when shopping. Ask yourself, do you really need this product? Is it something that will make or break you? How is the product made? What materials is it made of? Can I shop from a company with a greener approach? These are all things that could be considered before shopping.

Make Purchases That Have Big Environmental Benefits

Unfortunately, not everyone has the means to run out and trade their gas-guzzling models in for the latest planet-friendly hybrid models. Anyway, this is a good thing because there is a huge process involved during the manufacturing of a vehicle.

Nonetheless, when you are in the market for such big products, you should at least take the time to consider the impact that it’s’ going to have on the environment. These are big purchases that you’ll be using for long periods of time. And, you’ll likely be using them every day.

The more you use them, the more the impact they’ll have on the environment. If you are worried about keeping your skin feeling cool and dry with TENCEL™ Lyocell fabrics, make sure you invest in the ones that will have the least impact on the environment.

At least take the time to look at the energy-efficient rating and make sure that you are opting for the most environmentally-friendly models. These models might cost you more upfront, but they are oftentimes designed to last longer, consume less energy, and do twice the work of a traditional product of the same niche.