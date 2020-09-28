Sir Maejor Page BLM activist formerly known as Tyree Conyers-Page accused of running bogus charity, Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA); using money to buy news homes, guns, tailored suits. Spent $200k on personal items.

The founder of a bogus Black Lives Matter charity fund was arrested in Ohio after he used $200,000 given to the organization for a new home, suits and guns, federal authorities said.

Sir Maejor Page, 32, previously known as Tyree Conyers-Page, was arrested Friday following a raid at a Toledo, Ohio, home, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation release.

Federal agents said Page ran social media pages for an organization known as Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA), though its status as a non-profit was revoked last year after the required paperwork wasn’t filed.

His page was a splinter group that was never recognized or affiliated with the official Atlanta Black Lives Matter organization.

A bank account was set up for BLMGA in 2018 with Page as the sole signatory 3WMAZ reports.

Sudden influx of money following George Floyd death led to temptations

The amount of money in a bank account for the organization never topped $5,000 until this summer when it saw an influx of cash amid a wave of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May, authorities said.

In June the BLMGA page received $36,493.80 in donations. In July it received $370,933.69 and $59,914.69 in August.

The money was transferred from the social media account to BLMGA’s bank account.

At the time of accepting donations Page privately responded to inquiring social media users that the donations would be used to fight for Floyd and none of ‘the funds have been used for personal items. All movement related’, as per the FBI.

However, Page used a debit card tied to the bank account to purchase tailored suits, other clothing, furniture, a home security system, and dining and entertainment purchases throughout June, July and August.

Overall officials said he squandered more than $200,000 in donations on person items ‘with no identifiable purchase or expenditure for social or racial justice.’

Page also used his own personal bank account to accept a transfer of funds from the group’s account to purchase a pistol and two rifles, authorities said.

Boasting about newly acquired money & acquisitions

The FBI said that also among his most significant purchases was the home in Toledo and an adjacent lot for $112,000.

On social media, Page boasted about what appeared to be newly-purchased clothing, hotel rooms, and office space in Atlanta.

‘Several audio statements are made by Page in the videos boasting about the money he has, his tailored suits, his nice cufflinks and ‘$150 dollar ties,’ and boasting about ‘my room way up at the top…at the top top…they put the bottom feeders on these floors….’ authorities said.

On Friday, Toledo Police and the FBI raided Page’s home and were seen removing furniture from inside.

Following the scandal, GoFundMe banned Page from the platform and said all BLMGA associated pages were removed.

‘GoFundMe has taken action to ensure you can no longer start a GoFundMe for BLMGA. PayPal has also confirmed BLMGA has been removed from its database,’ the crowdfunding outlet said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prior criminal record

‘Campaigns with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously. Our team is working with law enforcement and assisting them in the investigation,’ the statement added.

Of note, Page has a criminal record. Court and arrest records from 2014 and 2015 reveal the purported activist facing charges of impersonating an officer.

Page appeared in court Friday on charges of wire fraud and money laundering in the case.

Page has been released on a $10,000 bond, but prohibited from using Facebook or any fundraising or from opening lines of credit or banking accounts without permission.