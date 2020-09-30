Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald found dead after missing Canastota, NY woman sought to escape abusive marriage. No charges filed as husband remains person of interest.

A body found over the weekend matched the description of a 19-year-old pregnant New York woman who was reported missing last week. The morbid discovery follows the woman recently filing an order of protection against her estranged husband.

To date no charges have been filed in the woman’s murder who come Tuesday was confirmed to be that of missing woman, Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Garrow-McDonald.

Elizabeth Garrow‘s sister confirmed the grim news on social media.

‘We just got a call they found lizzie’s body she didn’t make it,’ Emily Loyd posted on her Facebook page, adding, ‘please keep my family in your prayers through this difficult time. Per mom i was given permission to post this right now.’

On a separate #justiceforlizzie page, Loyd posted: ‘Its still crazy to me how this page went from find lizzie to justice for lizzie in 4 days. Life isn’t fair and ill never understand why… rip little sis.’

Of note, Lizzie Garrow’s death follows the woman’s husband, George McDonald Jr., being arrested days before on a parole violation. The 24 year old man remained in the Madison County jail on Monday without bond on a probation violation, WKTVNews reports.

Probation violation and previous assault

He is also facing a criminal contempt charge for violating a prior court order, Sheriff Todd Hood said during a Sunday news conference prior to the discovery of the body being made.

Hood said the probation violation was tied to ‘some sort of strangulation charge’ but could not say whether it was connected to the missing woman.

Although McDonald, who was arrested Friday, had been questioned about his wife’s disappearance, ‘he invoked his right to an attorney and his right to silence,’ Hood said.

Reiterated the sheriff: ‘We’re going to keep going on this investigation till we make progress and we get the person responsible for this and hold them accountable for this tragedy.’

According to documents, MacDonald was arrested in 2019 for assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say McDonald and Garrow-McDonald were last seen together between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts in Canastota. He claimed he dropped her off an hour later. Her mother reported her missing the next day.

‘Worse case scenario’

Family members and friends say Garrow-McDonald had an order of protection against her husband, and was six weeks pregnant with McDonald’s child, according to her sister’s posts on Facebook. The missing woman had a 1-year-old daughter, Annovia, by another father.

The Madison County Medical Examiner come Tuesday confirmed the body to be that of Garrow, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Her cause of death was listed as a homicide. Authorities said Garrow had ‘injuries consistent with stab wounds.’

The missing woman’s body was found on North Main Street ‘in a location that would not be seen unless you were looking,’ said Madison County Chief Assistant District Attorney Bob Mascari, who further described it as ‘a very suspicious death,’ reports Syracuse.com.

‘I knew it, I knew she was dead,’ said Melissa Bush, Garrow-McDonald’s sister, according to Spectrum News. ‘I kept saying it. I was like, yeah, I know this is the worst-case scenario because I know her personally and I knew she wouldn’t do this.’

“She never stepped away from her daughter. She never ran away from her home,’ Bush said. ‘She loved being at home.’

Adding: ‘She’ll be missed. Heaven’s going to be really happy to have her.’