: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cambria murder suicide: Man rams ex girlfriend’s car, shoots her & self...

Amanda Boring Johnstown Pennsylvania woman shot dead by former boyfriend, William C. Yarina after rear ending her vehicle in Cambria County murder suicide.

A Pennsylvania man rear-ended his ex-girlfriend’s car and then shot and killed her in an apparent murder-suicide Friday night, according to a report.

Amanda Boring, 37, of the Oakland section of Johnstown, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, William C. Yarina, 38, of Franklin Borough, before he turned the gun on himself, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Saturday.

The incident occurred after 10 p.m. along Truman Boulevard in the Cover Hill section of Conemaugh Township the Tribune-Democrat reports.

Multiple people called 911 about the incident – including Boring’s 11-year-old son, who was in her vehicle and witnessed the alternation. He was unharmed

‘She was in her vehicle traveling southbound on Truman when she was rear-ended by her ex-boyfriend,’ Lees told the Tribune.

Ongoing domestic issues

The two individuals reportedly parked and exited their vehicles and got into a verbal altercation before Yarina shot Boring and himself.

Boring and Yarina each suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and were found in the roadway when emergency crews arrived.

Lees pronounced them both dead at the scene.

Lees said there were ongoing problems between Boring and Yarina and this was a ‘domestic case’.

The Cambria County Coroner‘s office, Pennsylvania State Police forensics unit out of Greensburg and Conemaugh Township Police were involved with the investigation.

Autopsies were completed Saturday.

Woodside Bar and Grill owner Robert Barmoy who regarded Boring a very good friend, organized an anti-domestic violence event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at his bar at 430 Highland Park Road.

Victim remembered as good mom

He also committed to donating 10% of his sales Saturday to Boring’s two sons.

Additionally, Lauren Darbouze of the Darbouze Law Group posted she’d match the proceeds and the tips from the day.

Barmoy described Boring as a ‘good mom’ who was always doing something for her children.

‘She was the most gentle, kind person who would give anything to anybody, anytime,’ he said.