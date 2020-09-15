Allston elevator accident in Boston leads to new female resident in her 30’s killed. Un-identified victim had only moved in last month and was loading boxes at time.

A Boston woman in her 30’s was crushed to death following an elevator accident at a five floor residential apartment, Monday late afternoon in the Allston neighborhood.

Notice of the ‘incident’ followed Boston Police being called to 1140 Commonwealth Ave. just before 5:15 p.m. for a report of trauma.

‘I heard someone that was bringing in a package out in the hallway, and then I heard an ungodly scream,’ told neighbor Leanne Scorzoni via WCVB. ‘Then we ran out into the hallway, and we saw a gentleman who was obviously in distress. He was screaming and hyperventilating, saying: ‘She’s dead! She’s dead!”

Officers found the female victim the elevator on the first floor. The unidentified resident was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Of note, the victim had recently moved into the building.

#Boston Large tech rescue response for reports of an incident with an elevator at 1140 Comm Ave @boston25 pic.twitter.com/XLzJfz1CA8 — JJ Murphy (@JJMurphyBOS25) September 14, 2020

What caused elevator accident?

Neighbors said that the woman was trying to load a box into the elevator when it appeared the elevator suddenly dropped between floors.

‘We were on the first floor and the roof of the elevator car was visible to me,’ Scorzoni told WCVB. ‘Everything was down, but I could see the cables and the roof of the car, so the car had to have gone at least halfway down.’

‘All that he told me was that [the elevator] was currently between the first floor and the basement,’ told resident, Nevada Foskit via Boston’s 25News. ‘[The elevator has] always worked fine. I’ve been here over a year and never had any issues with it.’

Neighbors speculated that the woman and her box could have been over the car’s weight limit, while others also questioned the integrity of the elevator.

Boston police said a person who was suffering from shock was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

Video from the scene shows that members of the Boston Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police and members of the Boston Inspectional Services Department investigated the scene in order to figure out why the elevator failed.

According to tax records, the building dates back to 1920.

It remained unclear when the elevator was last inspected.