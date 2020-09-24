Alecia Kitts Logan Ohio woman arrested, tased for not wearing mask at middle school football game. Are police going too far in mandating health protocols? Marietta mom manhandled…

Disconcert has come to the fore after video showed a woman at an Ohio grade-school football game being tasered and arrested by a police officer for not wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus.

The woman was sitting in the in the stands with her mother and appeared to be socially distancing from others when she got into an altercation with the cop about mask-wearing at a middle school in the town of Logan, The Marietta Times reported.

Video of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, shows the woman resisting as the officer struggled to handcuff her for nearly two minutes before he deployed his taser.

The woman, identified as Alecia Kitts of Marietta is heard repeatedly telling the officer to ‘get off of me.’

‘You’re not arresting me for nothing, I ain’t doing nothing wrong,’ she yells after the officer ordered her to place her hands behind her back.

Marietta woman manhandled?

Once the officer tasered Kitts, she fell to a lower tier of the bleachers, footage showed.

The use of force shocked others watching the game.

‘Tasing this lady over not wearing a damn mask,’ a witness could be heard saying.

As Kitts is hauled away, her mother pleads with the cop: ‘Come on, it’s just a mask!’

Kitts, who appeared to have an American-flag themed mask in her back shorts pocket, was rooting for the visiting team from Marietta City Schools at the time.

The Logan Police Department told The Marietta Times the incident is under investigation.

Logan Athletic Director, Theresa Schultheiss, said Kitts and her mother were the only two in a crowd of 300 fans who were ‘having issues’ complying with the state’s mask requirement.

‘This rule has been in effect since we were told we could play,’ said Schultheiss.

‘Everyone that came through ticketing tonight was reminded, we had regular announcements over the PA reminding you that mouths and noses needed to be covered and we had signs at the bathrooms.’